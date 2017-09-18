Flanagan apologises after scathing attack on NRL officials

Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has issued an apology following his scathing attack on officials after the extra-time defeat to North Queensland Cowboys.
The Sharks' NRL title defence was ended in a 15-14 play-off elimination loss and Flanagan launched a verbal tirade on what he felt was a series of poor refereeing decisions.
It landed him in hot water as the club was hit with a breach notice, leaving them facing a fine of 30,000 Australian dollars.
And Flanagan has now shown remorse for his actions.
"We all know what happened after the loss to the Cowboys," he wrote in a lengthy open letter on the Sharks' official website. "In the post-match press conference, I was asked about the performance of the match officials.
"As it stands, our club has been hit with a $30,000 breach notice for my response.
"I owe you an apology. I owe the game an apology. I'm sorry for the way I reacted.
"I'm writing this note to you because I reckon if you support this great club, you'd know the type of person I am.
"If I believe in something, I very rarely keep that belief secret.
"My answers in that press conference were born out of honesty and the disappointment of a shattered dressing room.
"Again, if only I had a camera in our dressing room after that loss. I promise you that cold silence of defeat will drive us over the summer.
"And so I guess, I took all that emotion into that press conference. I know that doesn't make it right though, does it?
"In 157 games as head coach of Cronulla, I've never been hit with a breach notice by the NRL for disrespecting our referees."