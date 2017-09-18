Flanagan apologises after scathing attack on NRL officials

The end of Cronulla Sharks' NRL title defence proved too much for coach Shane Flanagan to take, but he has apologised for his outburst.

Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has issued an apology following his scathing attack on officials after the extra-time defeat to North Queensland Cowboys.

The Sharks' NRL title defence was ended in a 15-14 play-off elimination loss and Flanagan launched a verbal tirade on what he felt was a series of poor refereeing decisions.

It landed him in hot water as the club was hit with a breach notice, leaving them facing a fine of 30,000 Australian dollars.

And Flanagan has now shown remorse for his actions.

"We all know what happened after the loss to the Cowboys," he wrote in a lengthy open letter on the Sharks' official website. "In the post-match press conference, I was asked about the performance of the match officials.

"As it stands, our club has been hit with a $30,000 breach notice for my response.

"I owe you an apology. I owe the game an apology. I'm sorry for the way I reacted.

"I'm writing this note to you because I reckon if you support this great club, you'd know the type of person I am.

"If I believe in something, I very rarely keep that belief secret.

"My answers in that press conference were born out of honesty and the disappointment of a shattered dressing room.

"Again, if only I had a camera in our dressing room after that loss. I promise you that cold silence of defeat will drive us over the summer.

"And so I guess, I took all that emotion into that press conference. I know that doesn't make it right though, does it?

"In 157 games as head coach of Cronulla, I've never been hit with a breach notice by the NRL for disrespecting our referees."