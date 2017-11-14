Flawed, fatalistic and fiercely competent England successfully drag Brazil down to their level in anticlimactic draw

It was just like watching England. And Brazil, of course, a little bit. But mostly England. Mostly the thud of tackles and the slow-clap of sideways passes. Gareth Southgate’s eager young team successfully dragged the five-time world champions down to their level, claiming a second successive goalless draw with a performance as ruthless at the back as it was toothless further forward.

With so many players missing, it was a reasonably creditable result. But if there was just the merest sense of anticlimax at the end, it was because an occasion that promised a great deal ultimately delivered so little.

Yes: it was England v Brazil in a friendly at Wembley, just like you play on Fifa, albeit with a lot fewer goals, and a lot more substitutions. And if there was one upside to the dreariness, it was that the inevitable deluge of second-half changes did not ruin the momentum of the game, for it had precious little to begin with.

A certain disappointment for Brazil, then, and for their thousands of expatriate fans who filled Wembley Way with songs and screamed whenever Neymar received the ball. In a way, this felt just as much their occasion as England’s, with the adverts in Portuguese at the side of the pitch and the frequent samba drumming, and yes, it is hard trying to avoid all the usual Brazilian cliches when they insist so thoroughly on living up to them.

On the pitch, too, Brazil set about the English with an agreeable vivacity that, even in an age when elite football is less heterogeneous than ever - identikit players coming out of identikit academies passing and pressing in identikit fashion - was still just about recognisable as Brazilian.

The little flicks and feints and stepovers were a product not simply of an active imagination, but surely also the jollity of the occasion. When the stakes are at their highest, back the Germans. When the stakes are low, you’d take Brazil every day of the week.