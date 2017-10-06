Fleetwood shares lead after record Carnoustie round

The Carnoustie course record was broken by Tommy Fleetwood as he moved joint top of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood carded a stunning course-record 63 at Carnoustie to share the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship lead with reigning champion Tyrell Hatton.

The world number 17 was in superb form in Scotland, at one stage sinking five birdies on the bounce as he completed the back nine in just 30 strokes to close Friday's action on 11 under par.

Joint overnight leader Paul Dunne, fresh from his British Masters triumph, also played his second round on the Angus-based links, but a 68 saw him fall two shots off the pace.

Fellow round-one table-topper Nicolas Colsaerts was in action at the St Andrews old course, where a 67 left him within a shot of English duo Hatton and Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy's hopes of ending his injury-plagued 2017 with a first tournament win of the year suffered a likely fatal blow as his Carnoustie card showed a 71 that left him at level par overall.

Race to Dubai leader Fleetwood, who celebrated the birth of his son last week, sunk an eight-foot putt at the last and was delighted to secure his place in the record books.

"Any time you have a course record, especially on a golf course like this, it's brilliant to have," said Fleetwood. "I'm very proud at the moment.

"I played well, putted well. It just unravels really, sometimes it does that. Most of the times, those are your best rounds when you don't quite realise what you're doing.

"I would love to win a tournament. I'd love to win this tournament. The goal every week is to try and win whatever you're playing in."

Hatton, who won the title by four strokes last year, signed for a blemish-free 65 which included four gains across the last six holes.