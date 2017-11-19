Fleetwood wins Race to Dubai after Rose wilts

Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship but there was a bigger prize for Tommy Fleetwood, who pipped Justin Rose to Race to Dubai glory.

Tommy Fleetwood claimed Race to Dubai glory in dramatic fashion as Justin Rose unexpectedly fell away in the final round of the DP World Tour Championship, which was won by Jon Rahm.

Having claimed two tournament victories in succession to give himself a chance of ending the year as the European Tour's number one for a second time, Rose led by one overnight in Dubai and remained atop the leaderboard after turning in 32 to reach 19 under on Sunday.

However, Rose's round then unravelled dramatically with bogeys at the 12th, 14th and 16th and he was left requiring an eagle at the par-five closing hole to deny Fleetwood.

READ MORE: Golf: Rose pushes clear as Fleetwood finishes with a flourish

READ MORE: Golf - Fleetwood revels in revival as Race to Dubai drama looms

Despite a fine second shot from the rough, Rose had to settle for a birdie and therefore ended the tournament in a four-way share of fourth as Rahm triumphed by one stroke from Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

That meant Fleetwood finished top of the Race to Dubai standings, despite ending the season's last event outside the top 20 following a closing 74.

Rahm - now a three-time winner in 2017 - went bogey-free in his final round of 67, birdies at 14 and 16 enough for the world number five to hit the front at 19 under as Rose faltered badly.

Lowry's nine-under 63 was the best score of the day, while Aphibarnrat finished his 67 strongly to also get within one shot of forcing a play-off.

Needing a win to have a chance of pipping both Fleetwood and Rose to the Race to Dubai title, Sergio Garcia made an outstanding charge - birdieing six of his first nine before finding further gains at the 12th and 15th to reach 18 under.

A horrid bogey at the last ended Garcia's hopes, though, and it was another Spaniard who had reason to celebrate.