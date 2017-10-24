Florentino Perez admits Real Madrid are put off Harry Kane transfer by sky-high €250m price tag

Kane now has more goals in 2017 than Ronaldo but in fewer games: Getty

Florentino Perez has admitted that Real Madrid are put off by Harry Kane's sky-high price tag and are happy to continue with Karim Benzema leading the line.

The Madrid president was in London on Tuesday night for the Fifa Best awards in which he saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane both take home top awards.

But Perez was also quizzed about reports that the Bernabeu club were interested in bringing Harry Kane to Spain in the wake of another stunning goalscoring run and an impressive performance against his side last week, only to dismiss the possibility.

"Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head," Perez told Cadena COPE .

"He is a great player and, in addition, he is young.

"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

"I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m."

That Perez noted Kane's age is significant as the Madrid president has made a notable shift to signing younger players in recent years, and had made Kylian Mbappé and Gianluigi Donnarumma his top targets last summer.

Should Kane's rich vein of goalscoring continue for another 12 months then it is impossible to imagine that Madrid wouldn't rival some of the Premier League's elite for Kane's signature but, as Perez is seemingly already aware, that deal wouldn't come cheap.