Floyd Mayweather 'considering' comeback but emphatically rules out Amir Khan as a potential opponent

Floyd Mayweather is considering stepping back into the boxing ring for a 51st career fight, according to reports in the United States.

The former five-weight world champion announced his retirement from professional boxing at the end of August, immediately after extending his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping Conor McGregor in the 10th round of the richest bout in boxing history.

In the ring after his victory, Mayweather, 40, pledged that his second retirement from the sport would be a permanent one. However Mayweather has kept himself in good shape following the win and has repeatedly discussed potential opponents since hanging up his gloves.

READ MORE: Palace starting to look like a Hodgson team

READ MORE: Who do the Royals support?

READ MORE: Lukaku ban could be a blessing for Man United

And now a story published by the American website TMZ Sports claims that “people close to Mayweather” are confident he will return to the sport at some point in 2018.

“Floyd has been telling people close to him that he is considering a 51st fight – and he has been training like a maniac in the gym,” the story reads.

“He is still in fighting shape and ready to go and we have been told he is kicking around the idea of another comeback.”

To add fuel to the fire, Stephen Espinoza, the executive vice president and general manager of Showtime Sports, recently refused to rule out yet another Mayweather comeback at some point in the future.

“Look, its Floyd’s call to make at some point,” he said. “And it is hard [to turn down $300m].

“I haven’t yet seen anything from him that suggests he’s thinking about McGregor II or anything else. He seems pretty happy retired so I don’t think we’ll see him in the ring again.

“But If there’s a demand for it and people want to see it, then sure, we will get behind the business.”