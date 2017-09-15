Floyd Mayweather defends Donald Trump's 'grab 'em by the p****' remarks: 'He's a real man'

Floyd Mayweather has defended Donald Trump’s “grab ‘em by the p****” comment from 2005 as it shows that he is a “real man”.

Trump made the comments while his microphone was still turned on in an Access Hollywood interview but the recording resurfaced during his election campaign last year.

The President apologised at the time but now Mayweather, who spent time in prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2010, claimed the comments made by Trump were just an example of “locker room talk” and compared it to men discussing women’s “fat asses”.

Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, recently retired from the sport for a second time after beating UFC star Conor McGregor to take his record to 50-0.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he said: “People don’t like the truth. He speak like a real man spoke.

“Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a**. You see her a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.’ Right?

“So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p****. And?’

View photos Trump had ringside seats for Mayweather's fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 (Getty) More

“I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn't do nothing. Listen, if you all didn't want the man in the White House, you all should have voted the other way.

“It ain’t like he went and robbed, he done his homework. He did what he had to do and he got there.”

Mayweather’s comments come days after he claimed he had seven girlfriends.

“How many women do I have? Probably about seven deep. Lucky seven,” he said when speaking to YouTube channel Awkward Puppets.

“We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none.”