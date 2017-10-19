Is Floyd Mayweather in training for bout No 51?

Floyd Mayweather secured his biggest payday with victory over Conor McGregor in August - AFP

Is Floyd Mayweather getting itchy feet again? The unbeaten American has sent his supporters into a frenzy after posting a video of himself back in training.

Mayweather secured his 50th victory in a bout dubbed 'The Money Fight' against UFC champion Conor McGregor in August.

While it was to be Mayweather's last foray in the ring, it may have got the 40-year-old's juices flowing again and persuaded him to stay out of retirement for a little while longer after all.

Mayweather stepped back into the boxing ring to give fans the showdown with Ireland's McGregor they craved. It was a bout that generated the biggest payday of either fighter's career.

Mayweather secured a 10th round victory over McGregor with a TKO finish to move his career to 50-0.

While McGregor has yet to decide whether he will continue to pursue boxing or return to UFC, it was expected that Mayweather would be signing off again once and for all.

There have, however, been rumours of a possible re-match between the two legends of their sports.

"Of course [McGregor would want a rematch]," McGregor's training partner Artem Lobov said.

18 times Mayweather flaunted his wealth on Instagram More

“Trust me, he wants that win and that win is very, very close.

“Minor adjustments need to be made but I feel that we can get the win if we did it for the second time.”