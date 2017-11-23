Floyd Mbele unaware Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster went for trials at AS Monaco

The Bucs youngster is set to have undergone a week-long assessment with the Ligue 1 giants, and he's back in the country to finish off his exams

Orlando Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele is unaware of media reports that youngster Lyle Foster went for a two-week assessment at French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. Honestly, I’m not aware that he went to Monaco for an assessment,” Mbele told Goal.

According to reports, Foster is said to have impressed the Monaco technical team, and he's expected to return to France for a second assessment in January.

“It’s the first time I’m hearing this. I’m not aware of any assessment the player went through abroad,” Mbele said.

The 17-year-old was promoted to the first team this season, and he has already seen a few minutes under Milutin Sredojevic.

He has made four appearances to date, though is yet to make a starting appearance as his last outing was in the 1-1 draw at home to Platinum Stars.