Floyd Mbele: Why Orlando Pirates decided against keeping SuperSport United playmaker Dove Wome

Orlando Pirates have disclosed why the club did not retain the services of SuperSport United midfielder Dove Wome.



The Togo international spent the second round of the 2016/17 season with Pirates on a short-term loan deal from SuperSport.



Wome has since returned to his parent club having made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers and netted four goals in the process.



Pirates' administrative officer Floyd Mbele has stated that Wome has been replaced by Musa Nyatama, who joined the club from Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this month.



"Wome went back to SuperSport United," Mbele was quoted on Isolezwe.



The Buccaneers had an option to sign the former Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker on permanent deal at the end of his loan stint.



"The club decided against activating an option that was on his contract," the Bucs administrative boss revealed.



"That is why we signed Musa Nyatama," Mbele concluded.



The 26-year-old Wome is now looking to impress new SuperSport head coach Eric Tinkler and reclaim his place in the team's starting line-up.



He made only eight appearances in all competitions for SuperSport under Stuart Baxter during the 2016/17 first-round, before being shipped out to Bucs.

English tactician Baxter is now the Bafana Bafana head coach.