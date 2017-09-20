Flying Dutchman Dumoulin crowned world champion

Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin flexed his time trial muscles in Bergen on Wednesday to take gold by nearly a minute.

Tom Dumoulin was crowned a double world champion at the Road World Championships on Wednesday with a sensational ride in the individual time trial.

The Dutchman added the solo gold to the team title he won with Sunweb on Sunday with a fantastic display that saw him take the victory by an astonishing 57 seconds.

Dumoulin – the Olympic silver medallist – put on a time trialling masterclass on the 31-kilometre route, making the gruelling final climb up Mount Floyen look simple in the process.

A gripping race saw Nelson Oliveira lead as the final 10 riders took to the course, but the Portuguese was never going to hold on once Dumoulin began his assault.

He trailed Oliveira by 2.79 seconds at the first checkpoint but at the next four it was the Giro d'Italia winner who led the way, building an advantage no rival was able to get anywhere near.

Defending champion Tony Martin was unable to remain competitive as the rain came down in Norway - the German finishing ninth - while other pre-race favourites also dropped by the wayside.

Tejay van Garderen, Ilnur Zakarin and Rohan Dennis all failed to post a competitive time, while Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome came up agonisingly short.

Froome had been losing time to Dumoulin throughout but he was still able to secure a medal as he finished third, with only Primoz Roglic between him and the flying Dutchman.

Dumoulin – like Froome – opted not to switch from his TT bike for the final climb and it paid off as he continued to power up the increasing gradients to become the first Dutchman to win the world crown.

"I can't believe it," said the new champion. "It's really amazing. I had such a good day – I thought my power meter was off because it was so high. I felt really really good."

RACE RESULTS

1. Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 44:41.00

2. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) +57.79

3. Chris Froome (Great Britain) +1:21.25

4. Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) +1:28.52

5. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus) +1:28.75