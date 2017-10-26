FM 2018 Beta: How to play the new Football Manager right now

The Football Manager 2018 Early Access Beta is now available to anyone who has pre-ordered the game.

The latest edition of the popular football management simulation will fully launch on November 10, but those who have already paid for their copy can now get their virtual careers started.

Not every feature that will be in the full game is available through the Beta, such as online play, but you can load up the single-player career mode to get a feel for this year's title in advance of the official launch.

Any progress made in the single-player career mode will be transferable to the full game when it comes out in two weeks' time.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE FM 18 BETA

FM 2018 Beta More

You can activate the Beta and get started through Steam.

If you bought the game directly from Steam, the Beta should be available to download by going into your game library now.