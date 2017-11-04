FM18: The 50 best wonderkids on Football Manager that you should sign

As football fans prepare to give up their social lives for winter with the release of Football Manager 18, there is the usual debate of which team to start with – a money-wielding super-club like Manchester United or Real Madrid, or an exciting smaller team that you can watch grow with some sneaky signings.

Those signings of players who aren’t your typical big-name transfers are arguably the most exciting part of the game as you uncover a gem for next-to-nothing and watch him fire you up the leagues.

And the best way to find yourself one of those is by pinching a so-called ‘wonderkid’ or two for a very modest price.

A wonderkid is a player below the age of 20 who has the highest potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game.

There are the usual recognisable names like Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus but also some you may not have heard of, like Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior, the Flamengo forward who has the highest potential in the game. Outside of the game, Real Madrid have already agreed to sign him for £38m when he turns 18.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of page to see the top 50 wonderkids and their positions to help boost your side before they come to the attention of the bigger clubs on the game.

Football Manager 18 is due for release on PC, Mac and Linux on November 10.