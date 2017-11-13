My focus is still here at Mamelodi Sundowns, says Mogakolodi Ngele

Ngele has refused to comment on reports linking him with a move away from Chloorkop

Following months on the side-lines, Mamelodi Sundowns recently revealed that Mogakolodi Ngele had received his work permit.

The Botswana international, who signed as a promising talent a few seasons ago has found game time at the Tshwane giants hard to come by and was subsequently loaned out to Bidvest Wits where he was an influential player in Gavin Hunt’s league winning side.

However, Ngele was forced to return to Chloorkop after an agreement between the two sides could not be reached, and the 27-year-old has experienced a miserable return as he is yet to feature for the first team due to injury and issues with receiving a work permit.

Nonetheless, reports have emerged of late linking Ngele with a switch to Sundowns’ Johannesburg rivals Orlando Pirates, But Ngele has refused to comment on the subsequent reports.

“No comment,” he told the Star when questioned.

“I am still left with one year plus an option to extend with Sundowns. For me what is more important is to play. If I’m not playing there’s no use for me to stay. I have to find a place somewhere I can play. Let us wait and see. My focus is still here at Sundowns," he explained.

Ngele recently featured in Sundowns defeat to SuperSport United in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, where he played 60 minutes, and after receiving his work permit he is raring to go.

“I have been waiting for my work permit, now it is sorted and I have to find a way in to the team. It has been difficult because I have been out of action for four months,” he said.

"It was the coach’s (Pitso Mosimane) instruction for me to play 60 minutes (at the MDC Festival). I’m tired now. I was also cramping but I will get there as time goes on.” Ngele concluded.