Focus turns to Liverpool's front line ahead of Champions League showdown with Maribor

When your opponent is currently the second-best team in Slovenia to a club managed by Igor Bišćan; when the host venue, the People’s Garden, looks from the outside more like an Olympic velodrome; when, indeed, press conferences are held in converted gymnasiums furnished with climbing walls, it would be tempting to think Thursday nights in the Europa League are back on the agenda for Liverpool.

They could still be, of course, should they – as huge favourites – somehow find a way not to beat Maribor in their next two Champions League fixtures, having so far failed to win either of their opening two group stage games.

Finding a way not to win seems an appropriate turn of phrase for this Liverpool side because they would have claimed six points instead of two from Sevilla and Spartak Moscow had it not been for the defensive errors that have pockmarked their season, if not Jürgen Klopp’s entire time as manager.

The focus here, though, surely has to be on Liverpool’s attack. Very simply, if Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah or, perhaps, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play well, surely it will be too much for a defence that is marshalled by Jasmin Handanović, who is not even the best goalkeeper in his family. Younger cousin Samir has been Internazionale’s No 1 since 2012.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is considered on the list of threats because of his encouraging cameo performance in Liverpool’s goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday. He is creeping into Klopp's thoughts for a starting place, though do not expect him to play in the centre of midfield. So far, he has only trained as a winger and that means he will play as a winger for Klopp, who keenly explained why one of Liverpool’s most expensive signings in history is being introduced slowly.