Foden and Brewster scoop Under-17 World Cup awards

Phil Foden and Rhian Brewster starred in England's successful Under-17 World Cup campaign and have been recognised for their showings.

England pair Phil Foden and Rhian Brewster won the Golden Ball and Golden Shoe, respectively, after helping their side to Under-17 World Cup success on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's men found themselves 2-0 down to Spain in Saturday's final before romping back to an impressive 5-2 win, with Liverpool youngster Brewster scoring the first and Foden adding two in the second half.

Brewster ultimately clinched the Golden Shoe for the most goals with eight, while Foden – who has received significant praise from his Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola – was deemed to be the tournament's best player.

READ MORE: England hammer Spain 5-2 to win U17 World Cup

Gabriel Brazao of Brazil won the Golden Glove, having helped his country to victory in the third-place play-off against Mali, with the South Americans winning 2-0.

With goals, @RhianBrewster9 wins the #FIFAU17WC golden boot! pic.twitter.com/7oA9PGpBn8

— England (@England) October 28, 2017