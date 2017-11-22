Foden is the future of Man City - Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure has labelled rising star Phil Foden as the "future" of Manchester City and tipped the teenager to reach the top of world football.

Foden saw his stock rise after starring in England's triumph at the Under-17 World Cup and made his senior debut for the Citizens off the bench in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord.

City boss Pep Guardiola said the development of Foden hinges solely on the attitude of the 17-year-old midfielder.

But Toure is confident that Foden can reach his potential by learning from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

"If he stays in this club, he is going to be one of the top players because it's always good to learn from and be close to the big players," Toure told City's official website.

