Fognini suspended from US Open over umpire remarks

After being fined $24,000 for comments made to an umpire, Fabio Fognini has now been suspended from the US Open.

Fabio Fognini has been suspended from the US Open for comments made to an umpire during his first-round loss at Flushing Meadows.

Fognini was knocked out of the men's singles by Italian compatriot Stefano Travaglia, a match in which he was heard using insulting language towards Swedish official Louise Engzell.

The 30-year-old had already received three separate fines totalling $24,000 but he has now been provisionally suspended from the tournament pending a final ruling over whether he committed a major offense.

As a result he has been withdrawn from the third-round doubles match he and Simone Bolelli were due to play.

A statement from the grand slam board read: "Pursuant to the Grand Slam Code of Conduct, Article III Q and Article IV A and B, Fabio Fognini is hereby provisionally suspended from further participation in the US Open pending a Final Determination whether a Major Offense has been committed during his first round singles match.

"The provisional suspension is with immediate effect and, therefore, Mr Fognini has been withdrawn from his upcoming doubles match.

"There will be no further public comment concerning this matter until the Major Offense process is complete."