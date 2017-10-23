Folau: Wallabies united despite same-sex vote differences

David Pocock and Israel Folau have different views on Australia's same-sex marriage referendum, but the Wallabies pair have not fallen out.

Israel Folau insists there are no divisions in the Wallabies squad after he publicly stated his opposition to same-sex marriage being legalised in Australia.

Star full-back Folau sparked a social-media storm this month when he tweeted: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. But personally, I will not support gay marriage."

Australia is in the midst of a referendum to decide whether same-sex marriage should become legal, with the nation's rugby team firmly coming down on the side of 'Yes'.

High-profile colleague David Pocock tweeted: "When my survey arrives I'll #VoteYes for justice and love. #MarriageEquality" just a few hours after Folau had posted his stance, but the Waratahs man says there has not been a falling out.

"I've spoken to Dave briefly during that week," said Folau.

"We both respect each other and it was nice for me to hear a message from Dave.

"Outside of that I respect everyone's opinions. But for me, Dave's a team-mate of mine and I really enjoy playing alongside him.

"Those things aside, it's not judgmental or anything, it doesn't affect me. Everything is all good from my end."

Folau remains steadfast in his views, adding: "I stand alongside what I said on that time and I've left it there. I stay true to myself and what I believe in.

"I thought about all the things that could happen afterwards, and that's fine for me, I respect everyone and everyone's opinions, which is all good."

Folau is slated to play for the Wallabies for the last time in 2017 against the Barbarians on Saturday before he is rested through their November tour of the Northern Hemisphere.