Foley urges Australia to rise to Argentina challenge

Australia's Rugby Championship campaign concludes in Mendoza on Saturday and Bernard Foley is determined to finish on a high.

Bernard Foley has called on Australia to embrace the challenge of facing Argentina away from home in Saturday's final Rugby Championship clash.

It has been an arduous campaign for the Wallabies, whose sole victory came last month in Canberra against this weekend's opponents.

Michael Cheika's side drew with South Africa last time out, just as they did in their first meeting with the Springboks, and fresh from that battle in Bloemfontein, Foley is relishing the prospect of another match on the road.

"Winning away from home is such a tough thing to do, especially in Test-match rugby, and you see all the factors, the travel, the hospitality here is not always great, but you just love it," said the versatile back.

"That is the thrill and enjoyment [you get] out of Test-match rugby and playing away from home.

"Argentina is going to be exactly that, the same challenge. It's a tough place to win.

"There's all these variables, but something that as a squad we've got to enjoy and embrace.

"It's unique because everyone is against you and it's just you with 30 players and 10 staff or whatever it is.

"It's everyone sitting in that room and being satisfied with what we had just achieved.

"We're close, but it's disappointing because we can't get that satisfaction just yet."

Izaia Perese, Lopeti Timani and Rory Arnold have been released from Cheika's squad in order to get some game time ahead of the final Bledisloe Cup match with New Zealand.

The sides meet in Brisbane on October 21, with the All Blacks having won the first two matches.