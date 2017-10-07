Football's most important petition is here. Everyone must sign it

Look at the picture above. What do you think of?

Do you think of the corner of Stanley Park which divides two great football teams?

Do you consider that one mast in the ground as a symbol of the different directions in which two great football clubs have gone?

Do you wonder what would happen if certain players in history had taken the blue path instead of the red, and what might have become of them?

Because if you do then you're not looking hard enough.

What should really be ticking you off about that bloody picture is the footballs on the sign. They might seem fine to you, white polygons rattled on a brown background, but take a closer look.

At what point in this country did reality go out the window? Well, probably when the Prime Minister was accused of having been romantically involved with a farmyard animal but that's beside the point.