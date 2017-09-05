What football boots do Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar & the top stars wear?

The days of a simple pair of black, leather football boots are long gone.

The pitches of the Premier League, La Liga and other top leagues nowadays are graced by much more colourful, eye-catching footwear and ever more intricate designs.

There are seemingly endless different types of boots now available to players professional and amateur alike, but what do the very best in the game like to wear?

Goal has rounded up the boot choices of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for an insight into which models they will be wearing during the 2017-18 campaign.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

As you would expect, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner wears the newest Nike boot from the company's most popular line: the Mercurial Superfly V (£260).

The orange and black colourway is the latest to be released but you can probably expect to see Ronaldo wearing a custom pair at some point this season. Since 2010, Nike have been periodically designing special Mercurials under the 'CR7' brand.

The Real Madrid star has worn Mercurials his entire career - starting, ironically, with the elder Ronaldo's R9s back when he made the breakthrough at Sporting and Manchester United.

LIONEL MESSI

Barcelona star Messi wears the Adidas Nemeziz 17+ and in his most recent club match sported a blue, black and yellow pair that will set you back £280.

During the current international window, however, Messi has debuted a colourway named 'Ocean Storm' (pictured above) which is not currently on sale and matches Argentina's blue-and-white stripes.

As with Nike and Ronaldo, Adidas will regularly release boots branded with Messi's name and, if you look closely at his right boot in the image above, you will notice the 'Nemeziz' print across the inside of the heel has been changed to 'Messi'.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wore Adidas' F50 boots before the company switched up their brands a few years back.

NEYMAR

