Football Manager 2018: When is the release date, where can I buy it and how much does it cost?

The latest version of Football Manager will be released soon: Sports Interactive/Sega

Has the football season well and truly started yet? Yes, there have been games played in the Premier League and across Europe. Manchester United and City have impressed us all, Chelsea have underwhelmed and Arsenal and Liverpool are showing the inconsistencies of old.

So, yes, it feels like the season is underway. But there’s one thing missing, a gap in our enjoyment of the game: yes, it's the latest version of Football Manager.

Until you have the chance to sit down at the dining table with your suit on and pretend you are Jose Mourinho the year of 2017/18 has not officially begun.

Well, good news then, because Football Manager 2018 is very nearly upon us.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is it?

It’s Football Manager 2018, the latest in the popular series of football management simulation video games that allows you to take the reins at your favourite club and lead them to glory.

The desktop version of the game is available for download on PC, Mac and Linux.





There is also a more streamlined version for tablets called Football Manager Touch 2018. This has a reduced amount of pre-match build-up and media interaction.

Football Manager Mobile 18 also allows you to play the game on your handheld device but has limited features compared to the main version.

When is it released?

The official release date is Friday 10 November but anyone who purchases FM18 at least two weeks prior can play a fully playable Beta version of the game. All single-player careers can then be continued in the full game.

How much will it cost?

Football Manager 18 costs £37.99, up from £34.99. Fans who had FM17 can claim a 25 per cent “contract extension bonus” if they pre-purchase the new version of the game before Monday 9 October.

Football Manager Touch 18 costs £21.99.