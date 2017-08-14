Football Manager 2018: Release date, devices, cost & new features

Football Manager is one of the most popular virtual reality sports games in the world.

Spawning numerous pop-culture references, a number of books and a stage show by comedian Tony Jameson, the insanely deep management simulation series puts players in the dugout, able to play games, buy and sell players and just about anything else you can imagine a manager doing.

Players can take the reins of the biggest clubs in football, overseeing superstars, or challenge themselves by working their way up divisions to glory in whatever country they choose.

Not much has been confirmed about the 2018 game yet, but Goal has taken a look at what we know so far.

FOOTBALL MANAGER 18 RELEASE DATE

We can only speculate as to the timing of the release of the game, which will likely be available in both a disc version and downloadable online via Steam.

The last three Football Manager games have all come out in early November – 17 came out on November 4, 16 on November 13 and 2015 on November 7.

It would be fair to assume, then, that Football Manager 2018 will probably be released around the same time.

Sister titles Football Manager Touch and Football Manager Mobile, meanwhile, are usually released a little later in the month.

NEW FEATURES IN FOOTBALL MANAGER 18

The official Instagram account of Football Manager provided an update on the game in March, posting a picture of two actors appearing to mimic lifting a trophy. More celebratory animations, then, are likely in the new game.

Fans have wished for a number of new features for years, now, with FM 17 incrementally improving upon 16, instead of revolutionising the game.

The headline-grabbing changes there saw the introduction of a new camera angle, magic spray and some eye-catching AI improvements.

FM 18, though, could take a number of steps forward; the introduction of women’s football would follow FIFA’s lead, while the match engine now appears slightly outdated, with the blocky 3D models hard to distinguish between, even when Barcelona are playing Stoke in a pre-season friendly.

Of course, FM also lags behind FIFA in licencing terms and, while the games are not truly comparable, the introduction of real kits and photographs of all players would add greatly to the immersion.

HOW MUCH WILL FM 18 COST?

