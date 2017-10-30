Football Manager 2018: the seven best and most exciting teams to manage on new game

Who will you choose to control on the latest version of Football Manager? - afp/getty images/reuters

Football Manager 2018 is nearly here. The latest in the gaming series is released on November 10, and in the meantime you can play the Beta version now (more on that here).

For Football Manager fans, this time of year is all about deciding which team to start the new game as.

Do you want to take a fallen giant back to the heights of their heyday? Does a new project, with an exciting, vibrant team excite you? Or do you want the riches of Manchester City to splash around lavishly?

Here, the guys at Football Manager list the best teams to start a game with on the 2018 edition of the game. As you'll see, they are all very different, but each boast a lure all of their own.

AC Milan

Completely redesigned their squad over the summer transfer window by capturing established talents like Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Mussachio and Lucas Biglia alongside highly-rated prospects like Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

