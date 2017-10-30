Football Manager 2018: the seven best and most exciting teams to manage on new game
Football Manager 2018 is nearly here. The latest in the gaming series is released on November 10, and in the meantime you can play the Beta version now (more on that here).
For Football Manager fans, this time of year is all about deciding which team to start the new game as.
Do you want to take a fallen giant back to the heights of their heyday? Does a new project, with an exciting, vibrant team excite you? Or do you want the riches of Manchester City to splash around lavishly?
Here, the guys at Football Manager list the best teams to start a game with on the 2018 edition of the game. As you'll see, they are all very different, but each boast a lure all of their own.
AC Milan
Completely redesigned their squad over the summer transfer window by capturing established talents like Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Mussachio and Lucas Biglia alongside highly-rated prospects like Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.
With similar investment from the new owners likely to continue over the next few seasons this is a perfect time to restore Milan to their former glories and usher in a new level of dominance at the San Siro.
They haven't started the new season brilliantly but they surely have the potential to break Juventus' monopoly on Serie A.
Wolves
Sitting near the top of the Championship and playing some scintillating football, Wolves are one of the most exciting teams in English football at the moment.
Super-agent Jorge Mendes has been instrumental in securing the services of players like Ruben Neves and Diego Jota who would’ve likely been unattainable last season.
That leaves Wolves nicely placed to sustain a place in the top flight – if they can get there.
Napoli
The hipsters dream. This is a squad that is built for attacking football but their goal difference is the highest in Serie A which shows they can keep it tight at the back, too.
Could this be the year that they bring back the glory days of the late 80s? Or will Juventus prove too strong, yet again?
Portsmouth
Would there be any greater achievement than taking Portsmouth back to the big time after they tumbled down the leagues?
Promotion from League Two in 2016/17 needs to be built on; can you keep the momentum up and inspire a rise up the tables as fast as their freefall of the last decade? The club's finances are at least slightly more secure than they were, but this is a challenge and a half.
Just don't sign Niko Kranjcar, alright?
Nantes
Anyone looking for the chance to ‘do a Leicester’ need look no further than French side Nantes. Not only do they have their title-winning manager, Claudio Ranieri, in charge but they are also the surprise package in Ligue 1 this season.
They combine exciting young players with experience, but there are very, very few household names at the club: probably the most recognisable is former Fulham man Alexander Kacaniklic.
There is a solid defence in place, leaving you free to focus on bringing in a few more goalscorers that could propel you to an unlikely title win.
Forest Green Rovers
For those who like to take on the challenge of managing in the lower leagues, there may be no better option than Forest Green. Newly promoted into the Football League and struggling at the foot of the table in the real world, Football Manager gives you the chance to put that right with a healthy (by League 2 standards) transfer budget.
If you can avoid a relegation scrap in the first season you could be well on your way to taking this plucky Gloucestershire club up the football pyramid.
AFC Wimbledon
A sad footballing story that is could one day still have its fairytale ending, Wimbledon's short history has seen a meteoric rise up the English leagues that has seen six promotions in just 15 seasons of existence.
Now in League One and hoping to build on their 15th-placed finish last season, they are just two dream campaigns from being back in the Premier League.
A chance to recreate the Crazy gang could be too good to turn down for some, while a return to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace would be historic.