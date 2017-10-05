Football Manager - the full list of banned names for 2018 game

From innuendos to the worst of society, take a look at the full list of the names outlawed from Sports Interactive's latest offering

Football Manager 2018 is set to release on November 5, and with it comes a list of banned names that you will be unable to use as you pick your team to start the game.

From innuendos, to the very worst of society, the list is comprehensive and features a number of names that will be familiar to the UK public.

The likes of Jimmy Saville, the prolific convicted paedophile, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 atrocity in the USA and Oliver Cromwell, the anti-royalist, are all understandably outlawed.

On a lighter note, so too is Hugh Janus, he of the rotund behind, and the rather juvenile Willy Head.

Take a look at the full list below!