Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup, says Argentina boss Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli said Lionel Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, football owed it to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after he led the South American giants to Russia 2018.

Messi was Argentina's saviour on Tuesday, his stunning hat-trick securing a 3-1 victory over Ecuador and World Cup qualification, after Sampaoli's men had started the day outside of the CONMEBOL qualifying spots in sixth position.

Following three consecutive draws, two-time champions Argentina were in danger of missing the World Cup for the first time since 1970, but captain Messi singlehandedly booked the country's ticket to Russia next year as they finished third.

"Football owed Messi the World Cup," Sampaoli said afterwards.

"I told the group: Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi.

Lionel Messi Argentina More