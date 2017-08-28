Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

Club football will take a break in Europe's top leagues this week as World Cup qualification returns for some vital fixtures.
The likes of France, England and Spain will all be in action and on television over the coming seven days as they look to take steps towards booking their place at next summer's finals in Russia.
The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.
Monday, August 28
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:30
|Kaiserslautern vs Eintracht Braunschweig
|2. Bundesliga
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|AFC Fylde vs Barrow
|National League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
Tuesday, August 29
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|10:30
|Bentleigh Greens vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|A-League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
Wednesday, August 30
No games scheduled.
Thursday, August 31
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:45
|France vs Netherlands
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Friday, September 1
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|17:00
|Nigeria vs Cameroon
|World Cup 2018
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Kazakhstan vs Montenegro
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Malta vs England
|World Cup 2018
|ITV
|ITV Player
|19:45
|Lithuania vs Scotland
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|San Marino vs Northern Ireland
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
Saturday, September 2
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|12:30
|Bradford City vs Bristol Rovers
|League One
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Billericay Town vs Didcot Town
|FA Cup
|BBC Connected app
|BBC Sport online
|15:00
|Manchester United Legends vs Barcelona Legends
|Friendly
|MUTV
|MUTV.com
|15:00
|Team Ferdinand vs Team Shearer
|Game for Grenfell
|Sky 1
|Sky Go
|17:00
|Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|17:30
|Tranmere Rovers vs Dover Athletic
|National League
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Wales vs Austria
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Spain vs Italy
|World Cup 2018
|ITV 4
|ITV Player
|19:45
|Senegal vs Burkina Faso
|World Cup 2018
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
Sunday, September 3
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|00:00
|Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|02:00
|FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|14:30
|Portsmouth vs Rotherham United
|League One
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|14:45
|The New Saints vs Livingston
|Irn-Bru Cup
|S4C
|s4c.cymru
|17:00
|Netherlands vs Bulgaria
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Greece vs Belgium
|World Cup 2018
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Hungary vs Portugal
|World Cup 2018
|ITV 4
|ITV Player
Match of the week
France vs Netherlands
Thursday, August 31 (19:45)
Sky Sports Football
This World Cup qualifier is of vital importance to both nations.
France and the Netherlands both find themselves trailing Sweden, who will play Bulgaria and Belarus away from home during this international break, in Group A.
If Sweden can come through those two matches unscathed they will be in an excellent position to qualify or at least secure a play-off spot, leaving room for only one other team in the group to join them.
The Dutch have already sacked Danny Blind during this current cycle, with Dick Advocaat now at the helm.
The jury is still out, meanwhile, on Didier Deschamps, who despite 2016's European Championship final appearance has not quite figured out how to get the best out of arguably the most talented pool of players in the world.
A win for Les Bleus, who are three points ahead of the Netherlands, at Stade de France would all but assure them of a place in Russia, but any other result and the pressure will really be on the World Cup winner in the dugout.