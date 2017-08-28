Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

Club football will take a break in Europe's top leagues this week as World Cup qualification returns for some vital fixtures.

The likes of France, England and Spain will all be in action and on television over the coming seven days as they look to take steps towards booking their place at next summer's finals in Russia.

The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.

Monday, August 28

Time Match Competition TV Stream 19:30 Kaiserslautern vs Eintracht Braunschweig 2. Bundesliga BT Sport 3 BT Sport app 19:45 AFC Fylde vs Barrow National League BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Tuesday, August 29

Time Match Competition TV Stream 10:30 Bentleigh Greens vs Western Sydney Wanderers A-League BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Wednesday, August 30

No games scheduled.

Thursday, August 31

Time Match Competition TV Stream 19:45 France vs Netherlands World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Friday, September 1

Time Match Competition TV Stream 17:00 Nigeria vs Cameroon World Cup 2018 BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 17:00 Kazakhstan vs Montenegro World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Malta vs England World Cup 2018 ITV ITV Player 19:45 Lithuania vs Scotland World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 San Marino vs Northern Ireland World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Mix Sky Go

Saturday, September 2

Time Match Competition TV Stream 12:30 Bradford City vs Bristol Rovers League One Sky Sports Football Sky Go 12:30 Billericay Town vs Didcot Town FA Cup BBC Connected app BBC Sport online 15:00 Manchester United Legends vs Barcelona Legends Friendly MUTV MUTV.com 15:00 Team Ferdinand vs Team Shearer Game for Grenfell Sky 1 Sky Go 17:00 Georgia vs Republic of Ireland World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 17:30 Tranmere Rovers vs Dover Athletic National League BT Sport 2 BT Sport app 19:45 Wales vs Austria World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Spain vs Italy World Cup 2018 ITV 4 ITV Player 19:45 Senegal vs Burkina Faso World Cup 2018 BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Sunday, September 3

Time Match Competition TV Stream 00:00 Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go 02:00 FC Dallas vs New York Red Bulls MLS Sky Sports Football Sky Go 14:30 Portsmouth vs Rotherham United League One Sky Sports Football Sky Go 14:45 The New Saints vs Livingston Irn-Bru Cup S4C s4c.cymru 17:00 Netherlands vs Bulgaria World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Greece vs Belgium World Cup 2018 Sky Sports Football Sky Go 19:45 Hungary vs Portugal World Cup 2018 ITV 4 ITV Player

Match of the week

France vs Netherlands

Thursday, August 31 (19:45)

Sky Sports Football

This World Cup qualifier is of vital importance to both nations.

France and the Netherlands both find themselves trailing Sweden, who will play Bulgaria and Belarus away from home during this international break, in Group A.

If Sweden can come through those two matches unscathed they will be in an excellent position to qualify or at least secure a play-off spot, leaving room for only one other team in the group to join them.

The Dutch have already sacked Danny Blind during this current cycle, with Dick Advocaat now at the helm.

The jury is still out, meanwhile, on Didier Deschamps, who despite 2016's European Championship final appearance has not quite figured out how to get the best out of arguably the most talented pool of players in the world.

A win for Les Bleus, who are three points ahead of the Netherlands, at Stade de France would all but assure them of a place in Russia, but any other result and the pressure will really be on the World Cup winner in the dugout.