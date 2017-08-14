Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

The Premier League is back and the 2017-18 campaign across the globe is now well underway.
That means there is plenty of live football to catch this week, with the Champions League play-off round - featuring the likes of Liverpool and Sevilla - kicking off on Tuesday night and a full slate of domestic fixtures set for the weekend.
The latest summer transfer rumours
The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.
Monday, August 14
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|13:00
|Leicester City U23 vs Manchester United U23
|Premier League 2
|MUTV
|MUTV online
|19:45
|Hansa Rostock vs Hertha Berlin
|DFB-Pokal
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
Tuesday, August 15
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|17:00
|Qarabag vs Copenhagen
|Champions League
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow
|Champions League
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Sporting vs Steaua Bucharest
|Champions League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Hoffenheim vs Liverpool
|Champions League
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|APOEL vs Slavia Prague
|Champions League
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
Wednesday, August 16
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:45
|Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla
|Champions League
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Napoli vs Nice
|Champions League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maribor
|Champions League
|BT Sport Extra 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Olympiacos vs Rijeka
|Champions League
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Celtic vs Astana
|Champions League
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|22:00
|Real Madrid vs Barcelona
|Supercopa de Espana
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Thursday, August 17
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|15:00
|Semi-final (TBC)
|Women's Under-19 Euro
|Eurosport 2
|Eurosport Player
|19:00
|Semi-final (TBC)
|Women's Under-19 Euro
|Eurosport 2
|Eurosport Player
Friday, August 18
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:15
|Leganes vs Alaves
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
|19:30
|Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Burton Albion vs Birmingham City
|Championship
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Metz vs Monaco
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|21:15
|Valencia vs Las Palmas
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
Saturday, August 19
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|11:00
|Liverpool U18 vs Blackburn Rovers U18
|U18 Premier League
|LFCTV
|LFCTV online
|12:00
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern
|2. Bundesliga
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|12:30
|Kilmarnock vs Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Swansea City vs Manchester United
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|17:15*
|Juventus vs Cagliari
|Serie A
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|17:15
|The New Saints vs Bala Town
|Welsh Premier League
|S4C
|s4c.cymru
|17:15
|Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
|17:30
|Sunderland vs Leeds United
|Championship
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|17:30
|Stoke City vs Arsenal
|Premier League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:30
|Schalke vs RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:15
|Girona vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football**
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Hellas Verona vs Napoli
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|21:15
|Sevilla vs Espanyol
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
*Juventus vs Cagliari kicks off at 17:00 and will be joined in progress.
**Girona vs Atletico Madrid will begin at 19:15 on Sky Sports Red Button, which is not available on Sky Go, before joining Sky Sports Football and Sky Go in progress at 19:40.
Sunday, August 20
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|00:30
|Orlando City vs Columbus Crew
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|11:30
|Excelsior vs Feyenoord
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|13:30
|Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|13:30
|Ajax vs FC Groningen
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|14:00
|Lille vs Caen
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|14:00
|Liverpool U23 vs Sunderland U23
|Premier League 2
|LFCTV
|LFCTV online
|14:30
|Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|16:00
|Tottenham vs Chelsea
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|16:00
|Marseille vs Angers
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Atalanta vs Roma
|Serie A
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|17:15
|Athletic Club vs Getafe
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:15
|Barcelona vs Real Betis
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:30
|Final (TBC)
|Women's Under-19 Euro
|Eurosport 2
|Eurosport Player
|19:45
|Inter vs Fiorentina
|Serie A
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Crotone vs AC Milan
|Serie A
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|20:00
|PSG vs Toulouse
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|21:15
|Deportivo vs Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|23:00
|New York City vs New England Revolution
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Match of the week
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Sunday, August 20 (16:00)
Sky Sports Premier League
It's not often that we'd give a Clasico second billing, but with Real Madrid in control in the Supercopa de Espana and at home in the second leg, that tie might be done and dusted.
There will be much more on the line, on the other hand, when Chelsea visit Tottenham on Sunday. The Blues' title defence got off to a disastrous start against Burnley and they will be desperate to bounce back at Wembley, but face an uphill struggle to do so.
Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko are injured, Diego Costa has been sidelined and Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will both be suspended, leaving Antonio Conte's side short of a number of key players.
Tottenham, on the other hand, got up and running with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Newcastle United - their first opening-day win since 2014-15.
They are missing Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose but Kyle Walker-Peters was the man of the match at right-back on Tyneside and Ben Davies, playing on the left, scored Spurs' second goal.