Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

The Champions League and Europa League play-off rounds will reach their conclusion this week before domestic action resumes at the weekend.
Liverpool are among the teams looking to book their place in the Champions League group stage, and the Reds will then have to quickly turn their attention to a big Premier League match against Arsenal.
The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.
Wednesday, August 23
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|10:30
|Sydney FC vs Heidelberg United
|FFA Cup
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|CSKA Moscow vs Young Boys
|Champions League
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Steaua Bucharest vs Sporting
|Champions League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Liverpool vs Hoffenheim
|Champions League
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Slavia Prague vs APOEL
|Champions League
|BT Sport Extra 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Copenhagen vs Qarabag
|Champions League
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Cheltenham Town vs West Ham
|Carabao Cup
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Thursday, August 24
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|20:00
|Hajduk Split vs Everton
|Europa League
|ITV 4
|ITV Player
Friday, August 25
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:00
|Tottenham U23 vs Manchester United U23
|Premier League 2
|MUTV
|MUTV online
|19:00
|Liverpool U18 vs Newcastle United U18
|U18 Premier League
|LFCTV
|LFCTV online
|19:05
|Chelsea U23 vs Everton U23
|Premier League 2
|Chelsea TV
|Chelsea TV online
|19:15
|Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|19:30
|Bangor City vs Prestatyn Town
|Welsh Premier League
|S4C
|s4c.cymru
|19:30
|Koln vs Hamburg
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|19:30
|KV Kortrijk vs Royal Excel Mouscron
|Jupiler League
|Premier Sports
|Premier Player
|19:45
|Bristol City vs Aston Villa
|Championship
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|21:00
|Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
Saturday, August 26
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|00:00
|New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Bournemouth vs Manchester City
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Halifax Town vs Guiseley
|National League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Genoa vs Juventus
|Serie A
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|17:15
|Alaves vs Barcelona
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|17:30
|Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
|Championship
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|17:30
|Manchester United vs Leicester City
|Premier League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:30
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:15
|Girona vs Malaga
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football*
|Sky Go
|19:15
|Levante vs Deportivo
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
|19:45
|Roma vs Inter
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|21:15
|Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
*Girona vs Malaga will begin on Sky Sports Red Button before being joined in progress on Sky Sports Football when Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United has finished.
Sunday, August 27
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|00:30
|Orlando City vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|11:30
|Feyenoord vs Willem II
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Dundee vs Hibernian
|Scottish Premiership
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|13:30
|VVV Venlo vs Ajax
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
|13:30
|West Brom vs Stoke City
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|13:30
|Club Brugge vs Standard Liege
|Jupiler League
|Premier Sports
|Premier Player
|14:30
|RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport Extra 1
|BT Sport app
|15:00
|Ross County vs Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|15:45
|PSV vs Roda JC
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|16:00
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Sky Go
|16:00
|Angers vs Lille
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Torino vs Sassuolo
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Hannover vs Schalke
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport Extra 1
|BT Sport app
|17:15
|Eibar vs Athletic Club
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|17:15
|Espanyol vs Leganes
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Red Button
|None
|19:15
|Getafe vs Sevilla
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Milan vs Cagliari
|Serie A
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Napoli vs Atalanta
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|20:00
|Monaco vs Marseille
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
|20:00
|Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo
|Brasileirao
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|21:15
|Real Madrid vs Valencia
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|21:30
|Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC
|MLS
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
Match of the week
Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC
Sunday, August 27 (21:30)
Sky Sports Mix
OK, there are a few more high-profile games than this one coming this week, including Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League and Roma vs Inter in Serie A.
But if you're looking for something different, the last game to be broadcast on Sunday night - available for free on Sky Sports Mix - is worth giving a shot.
The Montreal versus Toronto rivalry goes beyond football but there might be more animosity between these two clubs on the pitch - and in the stands - at the moment than in any other sport, with TFC ending the Impact's season in an incredible playoff tie last year.
To add to the sense of anticipation that always surrounds this fixture, Montreal come into the game on a four-match winning streak while Toronto have been the dominant side in MLS, sitting four points clear at the top of the table.
The North American regular season has reached its final couple of months but this is the first of three league meetings between the two clubs in the coming weeks. It is a matchup that usually delivers.