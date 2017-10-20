Football on TV this weekend: How to watch & stream every game in the UK
A wide variety of football will be on television screens in the United Kingdom this weekend, with clubs across Europe, Australia and the United States in action.
As well as Premier League fare, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona fly the flag for La Liga, while giants such as Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast into our living rooms.
England, the USA, Germany and Brazil are in action in the quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup, while MLS is building to a conclusion.
The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this weekend is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|19:30
|Schalke vs Mainz
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|19:30
|Mouscron vs Standard Liege
|Jupiler Pro League
|FreeSports
|N/A
|19:45
|St Etienne vs Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|20:00
|West Ham vs Brighton
|Premier League
|Sky Sports PL
|Sky Go
|20:00
|France Women vs England Women
|International
|BBC red button
|N/A
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|07:35
|Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
|A-League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|09:50
|Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|A-League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|12:00
|Levante vs Getafe
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:15
|Hibernian vs Celtic
|League Cup
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|12:30
|Chelsea vs Watford
|Premier League
|Sky Sports PL
|Sky Go
|12:35
|Tianjin Quanjian vs Hebei China Fortune
|Chinese Super League
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|15:30
|England U-17 vs USA U-17
|U-17 World Cup
|Eurosport 2
|Eurosport player
|17:15
|Connah's Quay vs Llandudno
|Welsh Premier League
|SC4
|SC4 online
|17:30
|Southampton vs West Brom
|Premier League
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:30
|Hamburg vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|17:30
|Valencia vs Sevilla
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Napoli vs Inter
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Barcelona vs Malaga
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|20:30
|Porto vs Pacos de Ferreira
|Primeira Liga
|FreeSports
|N/A
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22
|Time
|Match
|Competition
|TV
|Stream
|07:00
|Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets
|A-League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|09:00
|Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners
|A-League
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|11:00
|Real Oviedo vs Cordoba
|Segunda Division
|FreeSports
|N/A
|11:00
|Villarreal vs Las Palmas
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|11:30
|Chievo vs Verona
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|11:30
|PSV vs Heracles
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Sky Go
|12:00
|Ipswich Town vs Norwich City
|Championship
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|12:30
|Cologne vs Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|13:30
|Everton vs Arsenal
|Premier League
|Sky Sports PL
|Sky Go
|13:30
|Feyenoord vs Ajax
|Eredivisie
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go
|14:00
|AC Milan vs Genoa
|Serie A
|BT Sport Extra 2
|BT Sport app
|14:00
|Torino vs Roma
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|14:30
|Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|14:30
|Rangers vs Motherwell
|League Cup
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|15:15
|Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|15:30
|Germany U-17 vs Brazil U-17
|U-17 World Cup
|Eurosport 2
|Eurosport Player
|16:00
|Tottenham vs Liverpool
|Premier League
|Sky Sports PL
|Sky Go
|17:00
|Udinese vs Juventus
|Serie A
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|17:00
|Anderlecht vs Genk
|Jupiler Pro League
|FreeSports
|N/A
|17:30
|Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|19:45
|Lazio vs Cagliari
|Serie A
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport app
|19:45
|Real Madrid vs Eibar
|La Liga
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
|20:00
|Marseille vs PSG
|Ligue 1
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
|20:00
|Sao Paulo vs Flamengo
|Brazilian Serie A
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
|20:15
|Sporting Lisbon vs Chaves
|Primeira Liga
|FreeSports
|N/A
|21:00
|Atlanta United vs Toronto FC
|MLS
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
MATCH OF THE WEEKEND
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Sunday, October 22 (16:00)
Sky Sports Premier League
The race for Premier League glory is well and truly on, with a number of teams fighting it out at the top end of the table. Manchester City and Manchester United have been the early pace-setters, but the chasing pack remain within touching distance.
Two of those challengers face off on Sunday as Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to Wembley with both sides defending unbeaten streaks and intent on claiming maximum points.
Perennial runners-up Spurs recovered from a wobbly start to the season to rise to third place in the league and, thanks to the goals of Harry Kane, they once again resemble the team that was pipped to the title by Chelsea last term.
A win for Pochettino's side will ensure they remain hot on the heels of the Manchester clubs and it would also be a severe blow to Liverpool's hopes of breaking in to the top three.
The Reds have dropped points against Newcastle, Burnley and Watford, as well as suffering a heavy defeat to Man City, meaning that they are already playing catch-up. Klopp's side are currently eighth in the division and a loss could see them slip further out of the running.
With plenty at stake for both teams, Sunday's clash at Wembley is sure to be a tense affair, but with so much talent on display, there should also be an abundance of quality.