Football world divided over Mane’s red card in Liverpool rout

Following the forward's dismissal in the Reds' defeat, football fans took to social media to share their varied thoughts on the referee's decision

Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old collided with City’s Ederson on the edge of the box with his high boot facing the goalkeeper’s face.

And referee Jon Moss did not hesitate to dismiss the Premier League Player of the Month for August as the goalkeeper was stretchered off.

Afterwards, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions as Mane’s sending off compounded the woes of Jurgen Klopp’s men after Aguero's opening goal opened scoring for Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane who bagged a brace each.

Imo, he had every right to go for the ball - never stops looking at it. Red card for that challenge looks kind of ridiculous to me... https://t.co/5XfqvKIQ6Q — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) September 9, 2017

Sadio Mane surely unlucky to be red-carded. Legitimate attempt to get the ball, though Ederson de Moraes stretchered off. MC 1-0 LIV — Jim White (@JimWhite) September 9, 2017

Never a red card. He has to challenge for the ball, Mané eyes are fixed on the ball. Ederson dips his head in — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 9, 2017

That's a joke decision. Mane only ever looking at the ball. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 9, 2017

Not malicious from Mane. But that foot was recklessly high. No question about the punishment or colour of the card #NPFLFinalDay17 — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) September 9, 2017

People who don't think is a red card are either blind, deluded or called Gary. #Mane pic.twitter.com/E3dXWSg3Mi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 9, 2017

It can't even be up for debate. That was a red. Mane's foot was recklessly high & dangerous. Cannot be permitted in football. Ref was right. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) September 9, 2017