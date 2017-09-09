Football world divided over Mane’s red card in Liverpool rout

Following the forward's dismissal in the Reds' defeat, football fans took to social media to share their varied thoughts on the referee's decision

Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old collided with City’s Ederson on the edge of the box with his high boot facing the goalkeeper’s face.

And referee Jon Moss did not hesitate to dismiss the Premier League Player of the Month for August as the goalkeeper was stretchered off.

Afterwards, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions as Mane’s sending off compounded the woes of Jurgen Klopp’s men after Aguero's opening goal opened scoring for Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane who bagged a brace each.

