I foresee a little bit of turbulence along the way for Sundowns, warns Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has warned that the Tshwane giants may be in for a difficult campaign.

Following back-to-back defeats against both Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, Sundowns are experiencing a slump of note with pressure mounting on the Sundowns coach and his player’s shoulders. But with an away trip in the Telkom Knockout against Chippa United coming up this weekend, Mosimane is wary that Masandawana could be in for a turbulent season.

“I foresee a little bit of turbulence along the way this season and Sundowns fans must be patient..... but they must buckle up‚" Mosimane was quoted by The Sowetan as saying.

"It is going to be a tough season because we did not stabilise the team this year due to a lot of injuries.

"I have not found my starting eleven proper,” he admitted.

“But with the challenges that we are facing at the moment‚ we will always play football.

"We had 70% ball possession against Chiefs‚ we have about 75% against AmaZulu‚ we went to Rustenburg and Bethlehem dominated and against SuperSport United we dominated‚ there are no issues with that,” he added.

With pressure mounting on the team due to the success that they have achieved over recent seasons, the 53-year-old admitted that he understood the fans' frustrations but has urged them to remain calm as the Brazilians have the quality to turn their season around.

“Sundowns supporters are used to winning and that is the only language they know,” he explained.

"I understand that they are agitated.

"It is good because some of them travelled with us to Cairo and Japan and they felt the challenges we faced on the road.

"I think they understand all those factors and playing three seasons in a row without a break‚ we have done a lot of miles.

"I think we are going to go through a dip and we must buckle up,” he said.

"But we will come back because we have enough quality to play.

"We had no reasons not to win the games against Chiefs and AmaZulu‚ but the reality is that we must buckle up,” he emphasised.