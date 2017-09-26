Forget FIFA, Rooney set to star in new Angry Birds game

As FIFA 18 fever grips gamers around the world, Wayne Rooney could be about to star in a different kind of online franchise.

The Everton striker has seen his ratings dip down the years in the popular football simulator from EA Sports, but he remains a big draw to a global audience.

Taking that into account, and with the developers of Angry Birds the new sleeve sponsor of the Toffees, the 31-year-old could soon be the star turn on an alternative gaming platform.

Everton have linked up with Rovio in an effort to enhance their appeal and exposure around the world, particularly in Far East markets.

The presence of Rooney on their books, following his return to his roots from a record-breaking 13-year stint at Manchester United, is considered to be key to those plans and it could be that the all-time leading goalscorer for the Red Devils and England is soon worked into a spin-off version of Angry Birds.

"We have a history of doing Angry Bird homages of real-life characters so obviously now we are in collaboration (with Everton) we can work together to bring interesting characters and profiles into the games," said Rovio Entertainment's chief marketing officer, Ville Heijari.

"Potentially Wayne Rooney would be involved. It is not just enough that we reach mobile players; we want to reach sports fans, television spectators, so it is a big audience we are going after."

Rooney returned to Everton in July on a free transfer from United after scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances during his time at Old Trafford

A positive start to life back on Merseyside saw him net on his Premier League debut, and twice in five appearances across all competitions, but he has now gone six games without a goal.