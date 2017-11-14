Forget Germany - why Gareth Southgate would be better off following Brazil's example ahead of the 2018 World Cup

We all have our heroes. Gareth Southgate’s are the suits in charge of the Germany football team, whom he spoke about with such glowing praise last week that, at times, it was difficult not to yell “GET A ROOM!” at him as he rattled off yet another dewy-eyed tribute to Joachim Löw’s lads.

“Germany are brave enough to take decisions that might get results or might not,” he replied to one question at his pre-match press conference, with a slight sigh and flutter of his eyelashes. “They are constantly improving and evolving as a team. And in my view, that’s what we have to do, too.”

He’s right, of course. Germany are a dynamic yet stable side with a coherent long-term plan in place; their triumph at the 2014 World Cup a direct consequence of winning the European Under-21 Championship back in 2009. They are streets ahead of this current England side in every department, from the pitch, to the dugout to the boardroom.

And that’s precisely why Southgate would be better off not attempting to follow their example. Not yet anyway. Not when England are just seven months out from a World Cup and in pressing need of some short-term solutions. Don’t attempt to run before you can walk, after all. Instead, he should cast his eye in the direction of England’s other opponents this international break.

Forget Germany: Brazil are the perfect role-models for this underachieving England side.

Just 18 months ago Brazilian football was in a remarkably English-style state of crisis, both on and off the pitch. Their manager, Dunga, had just been dumped after their World Cup qualification campaign began with a paltry two wins out of six. Fans were furious with the Brazilian FA, who had been heavily implicated in the Fifa corruption scandal. And overshadowing everything — still — was that 7-1 defeat to Germany, a result so infamous it bears its own Wikipedia page.