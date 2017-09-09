Forget Kane and Gabriel Jesus - lethal Lacazette is the EPL's best finisher

Arsenal have shown down the years that they can win against the smaller teams and did so in comfortable fashion with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger’s side have won their last 23 home Premier League matches against sides who started the day in the relegation zone – dating back to a 4-4 draw with Spurs in October 2008.

Wenger was heavily criticised for leaving Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac on the bench for the 4-0 defeat away at Anfield and started both players in a game which Arsenal never looked like losing.

Danny Welbeck’s finishing has drawn criticism in the past yet he showed composure to score two excellent goals against a vulnerable Cherries defence. The England forward has now scored more goals in four games this season than he did in 16 appearances last campaign.







"I’m pleased with the win and the way we played,"said Wenger after the game.

View photos Laca More

"Overall I believe that we had a committed, disciplined and offensively very good performance."



"I think he [Welbeck] gets stronger and stronger. He’s a team player, that’s why the coaches love him. People are not convinced he’s a great finisher but these kind of goals will help."

However, it was Lacazette who scored the best goal of the game after linking up neatly with Welbeck before curling a splendid strike past Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.



Lacazette certainly should have started at Anfield and once again emphasised what he brings to the table within 27 minutes of the match at Emirates Stadium. He's a lethal, predatory striker who doesn't hesitate when an opportunity presents itself.

View photos Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal Bournemouth 9917 More

View photos Harry Kane Tottenham More

Read More