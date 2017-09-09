Forget Kane and Gabriel Jesus - lethal Lacazette is the EPL's best finisher

Arsenal have shown down the years that they can win against the smaller teams and did so in comfortable fashion with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.
Arsene Wenger’s side have won their last 23 home Premier League matches against sides who started the day in the relegation zone – dating back to a 4-4 draw with Spurs in October 2008.
Wenger was heavily criticised for leaving Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac on the bench for the 4-0 defeat away at Anfield and started both players in a game which Arsenal never looked like losing.
Danny Welbeck’s finishing has drawn criticism in the past yet he showed composure to score two excellent goals against a vulnerable Cherries defence. The England forward has now scored more goals in four games this season than he did in 16 appearances last campaign.
"I’m pleased with the win and the way we played,"said Wenger after the game.
"Overall I believe that we had a committed, disciplined and offensively very good performance."
"I think he [Welbeck] gets stronger and stronger. He’s a team player, that’s why the coaches love him. People are not convinced he’s a great finisher but these kind of goals will help."
However, it was Lacazette who scored the best goal of the game after linking up neatly with Welbeck before curling a splendid strike past Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Lacazette certainly should have started at Anfield and once again emphasised what he brings to the table within 27 minutes of the match at Emirates Stadium. He's a lethal, predatory striker who doesn't hesitate when an opportunity presents itself.
He's only the second Arsenal player to score in his first two home games after Marouane Chamakh - although that's where the comparisons between those two end.
The France international has taken to life in London with ease and will almost certainly challenge the likes of Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero for the Premier League's Golden Boot award. It’s fair to argue that he is the most clinical finisher in England.
It's vital that Arsenal continue their impressive form going into Thursday's Europa League match against Cologne even though a very different line-up is expected to be fielded. Many key players are likely to be rested for next Sunday's mammoth league clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Gunners haven't suffered three successive Premier League defeats since January 2012 and never looked like slipping up versus a side who managed just one shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes. However, it's crucial that they repeat the same calibre of performance against Antonio Conte's side next weekend if they're to genuinely silence the critics. With Lacazette in this kind of form, anything is possible.