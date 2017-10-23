Forget MSN and BBC, Arsenal fans have AOL!

Everything good about Arsenal was encapsulated in their 5-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. The Gunners boasted their star trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in attack for the first time this season and supporters would certainly have approved of what they witnessed as Arsene Wenger’s men mounted a comeback from 1-0 down to thrash under fire Ronald Koeman’s side.

Sunday’s win reinforced the notion that Arsenal possess a squad capable of challenging for the title when everyone is fit. Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere were named among the substitutes once again and it’s testament to the squad depth which gives Wenger the option of bringing such big names off the bench, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Francis Coquelin also included.

Arsenal had more shots (30) against Everton than they had managed in any Premier League away game since the start of 2011/12. While the Toffees are undoubtedly on a run of bad form. It should take nothing away from a clinical Gunners display which played a brand of free-flowing, slick football eventually culminating in excellent goals from the newly-formed ‘AOL’. The victory was also another perfect response to those who thought they were going to struggle in another away game against a top six side.

Added to that, in the first match they’ve started together, Lacazette, Ozil and Sanchez all scored while the latter two bagged an additional assist each. Ozil in particular starred in the win and dragged Everton’s midfielders around the pitch with him at times – while creating the most chances by any player in a single Premier League game this season (8). The German international, who has been subject of transfer speculation in recent days, was named Man of the Match and unsurprisingly lavished with praise by his manager.



