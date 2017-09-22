Forget Pulisic! Barron Trump is now the biggest name in U.S. Soccer

Can Donald Trump's son make American soccer great again?

Just when we thought Christian Pulisic was U.S. Soccer's wonder boy, here comes the president's youngest son Barron to steal the spotlight.

Barron is currently playing for D.C. United's Under-12 team, where he is listed as a midfielder and has played in four matches so far.

A youth soccer reporter first noticed that Barron was on D.C. United's youth roster, and texted out the information that was later tweeted.

Guys, @travismclark just txted me and this is not a joke: Barron Trump is playing at RFK tomorrow. No, really. Seriously. Not kidding. #DCU pic.twitter.com/RpFBf9INRs — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 22, 2017

The news was confirmed after seeing Barron's profile on U.S. Soccer Development Academy site.

Barron Trump, DC United profile screenshot - EMBED ONLY More

U.S. teenagers Pulisic and Weston McKennie may be playing in the Bundesliga, but Barron Trump is now officially the most famous player in the U.S. Soccer pipeline.