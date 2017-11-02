Forgotten at Liverpool, Origi hints he could stay at Wolfsburg

The striker is enjoying life in Germany, and says he hasn't been in touch with Jurgen Klopp lately

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi says he is enjoying his spell at Wolfsburg, and the Bundesliga club are interested in making his move permanent.

Origi netted 11 times for Liverpool last season, but found himself behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order heading into 2017-18.

Looking for playing time in hopes of making Belgium's 2018 World Cup squad, the 22-year-old striker joined the Wolves on a season-long loan

Origi has scored three goals in eight league appearances thus far, and says he is feeling at home with Wolfsburg and isn't ruling out the possibility of extending his time with the club.

"I feel really well here," Origi told Bild. "It's a nice club and I am having a good time. I can grow here. And you can never rule anything out in football."

Origi appears to be somewhat forgotten at his parent club, saying, "[Manager Jurgen] Klopp has not contacted me lately."

That could work out in favour of Wolfsburg, as the club's sporting director confirmed his team's interest in signing Origi permanently.

"We will chat some time before the summer about how to proceed," Olaf Rebbe said. "At 22, Divock's an extraordinary forward. He's exhibiting his talent here right now."