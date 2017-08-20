Form book favours Wazito ahead of AFC Leopards tie

Wazito have beaten AFC Leopards twice, drew once and lost once in their last four meetings

It can be said that AFC Leopards are clear favourites ahead of their GOtv Shield quarter final match against Wazito at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides are expected to exchange friendly fire for a place in the final four and if their past records are anything to go by, then Ingwe need to be worried.

Wazito coach Frank Ouna had given Robert Matano marginal odds before Sunday and so is the expectations of many fans from both sides.

“The odds are against us. We do not have the depth of international and experienced players like AFC Leopards.

They have a huge sponsorship which makes them more comfortable and also an experienced coach who has won the cup before,” Ouna told the club website.

But a quick look at the history books reveals a completely different statistics. Wazito have beaten AFC Leopards twice, drew once and lost once in their last four meetings.

Wazito forced a barren draw against Robert Matano side in 2013 at Nairobi University’s main Campus Grounds before registering an identical 1-0 win in 2016 pre-season friendly.

Wazito had come above Ingwe in another friendly in 2015 at the Kabete Campus but AFC Leopards would later eliminate them in the GOtv shield in the second round.

And while Wazito, who were eliminated by Bidco in the second round on post-match penalties in the same competition, has surpassed expectation by booking their first quarter-final place in the three-year-old knockout competition and they would want to bow out in style.