In-form Hirving Lozano, Chicharito headline Mexico roster to face Belgium, Poland

The two attackers are set to lead El Tri into November's European friendly matches with two young, Europe-based Mexicans hoping for a debut

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has called in his best players for two November friendly matches against Belgium and Poland. The matches, both against teams in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings, are set to test El Tri's abilities against top European talent after they won the CONCACAF World Cup qualification final round.

Hirving Lozano and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, two Europe-based attackers who are in form, lead the selection with the rest of Osorio's Europe-based players also part of the squad.

Omar Govea, a San Luis Potosi native who plays with Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian league, has received his first call-up. Uriel Antuna, who moved from Santos Laguna to join City Football Group's Groningen also has received his first call.