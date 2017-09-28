In-form Man Utd forward Martial snubbed by France as Payet earns recall

Anthony Martial has five goals and five assists for Manchester United this season but has again failed to win a place in the France squad.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has again been overlooked by France for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

The Red Devils star misses out despite his impressive recent form culminating in a goal and two assists in their 4-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

France 17/20 to beat Bulgaria to nil

While Martial has missed out once again, Dimitri Payet has been recalled to the squad

The Marseille playmaker has replaced Ousmane Dembele in Didier Deschamps' plans, with the Barcelona winger ruled out until at least December with a hamstring injury.

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir also misses out, despite Paul Pogba's absence with a hamstring problem, with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko winning back his place.

Barca's Lucas Digne and Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa are the left-back options in place of the injured Benjamin Mendy.

France face Bulgaria on October 7 before they conclude their Group A campaign at home to Belarus three days later, needing one victory to guarantee their place at the finals in Russia next year.

SQUAD IN FULL:

Alphone Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille); Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Christophe Jallet (Nice), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Layvin Kurzawa (PSG), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid); N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Adrien Rabiot (PSG), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich); Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).