In-form Tyrrell Hatton to make Jonathan Bell his permanent caddie as he eyes Ryder Cup place in 2018

Hatton (right) has seen his results transformed following the arrival of best friend and caddie Bell - Getty Images Europe

Tyrrell Hatton is set to appoint best friend Jonathan Bell as his caddie on a permanent basis as he fixes his sights on a boyhood dream double in the final four weeks of this season.

The 26-year-old initially asked Bell - a fellow pro who he has known since they were seven years old - to fill in until the end of the campaign, after parting ways with Chris Rice. Bell agreed on the understanding that he would return to the game’s mini-leagues next year to try to plot his own way to the top.

But the relationship has turned out to be such a staggering success that both have been forced to alter their plans. It is fair to say that both now believe neither could afford to do without the other.

Hatton had missed six out of seven cuts when he was joined by Bell at the European Masters six weeks ago. That week in Swiss mountains, Hatton left his form behind with a third place. In his next event, the British Masters, Hatton came eighth and then followed this up with back-to-back wins at the Dunhill Links and last weekend’s Italian Open.

In these four tournaments together, Hatton has re-entered the world’s top 20 and collected more than more than £1.6m.

Bell’s cut will have topped £150,000 and for a man who was working as a part-time gardener when Hatton called, this obviously constitutes ridiculous money. Understandably, Bell is ready to put his own golf career on hold for another year if and when Hatton makes the partnership official. “If the opportunity arose I would not turn it down,” Bell said.

After enjoying a week off, Hatton plays in the HSBC WGC Champions in Shanghai knowing that another win would all but confirm his Ryder Cup debut next year as well as drive him ever deeper into contention for the Race to Dubai order of merit title.