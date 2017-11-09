Former AFC Leopards coach get a new job in South Africa

Minnaert, who parted ways with Ingwe in September 2016, has replaced Jean Losciuto after inking a three-year contract

Former AFC Leopards coach Ivan Minnaert has landed a new job in South Africa.

The Belgian, who has extensive experience in continental football having worked in Kenya, Guinea, Rwanda and Mali is the new Black Leopards head of the technical bench.

“The objective is to win the first game and then we take it game by game. We cannot say we are going to be the champion, but we need to try recover every week and take points back and this is what we are going to try to do,” Minnaert told Kick-off in his first training session on Wednesday.

Black Leopards are currently in 13th place on the National First Division standings, with just two victories in 10 matches.