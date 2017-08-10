Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez denies being 'front person' for a major Mexican drug-trafficking cartel

Mexico captain and former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has been sanctioned by the United States after being accused of being a “front person” for a drug-trafficking cartel.

Marquez was accused of having ties with alleged drug trafficker Raul Flores Hernandez and was one of 21 people and 42 organisations singled out by the US treasury department.

The 38-year-old, who currently plays for Mexican side Atlas in Guadalajara, missed training on Wednesday after being sanctioned and gave a statement to the Mexican attorney general’s office.

OFAC Kingpin action targets 22 Mexican Nationals & 43 entities—the largest Kingpin designation against a Mexican drug network pic.twitter.com/RaGfecYahf — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) August 9, 2017

The defender is accused in the US treasury department statement of having “longstanding relationships with Flores Hernández... acted as front persons for him and his DTO [drug-trafficking organisation] and held assets on their behalf”.

Marquez has previously played New York Red Bulls but will have any assets of his under US jurisdiction or controlled by people in the US frozen.

Speaking at a news conference later Wednesday evening, Marquez said: “Today several news outlets reported that I am part of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged ties to criminal organization. I categorically deny any type of relation with this organisation and with what has been stated in several news reports.

“I understand the legal situation that I find myself in, and I will immediately work on clearing up the facts alongside my team of attorneys.

View photos Marquez is escorted by security after a press conference on Wednesday (Getty) More

“I reiterate that I have never participated in any of these organisations that have been mentioned in these reports, and want to reiterate my duty to assist the various authorities and corresponding governments in a punctual manner and maintain the media informed.

“Just as I have approached my professional career, today is my most difficult challenge. I will try to clear this up when I can and be the Rafa Marquez everyone knows.”

Flores Hernandez allegedly operated independently in Guadalajara whilst maintaining alliances with other cartels. He was arrested on 20th July and his extradition is pending.