Former Barcelona and Middlesbrough midfielder Fabio Rochemback arrested for part in cock-fighting ring

Former Barcelona, Middlesbrough and Brazil midfielder Fabio Rochemback has been arrested in Brazil for his involvement in a cock-fighting ring.

Rochemback was detained after police in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, raided a fighting event that saw 89 roosters confiscated along with the equivalent of nearly £25,000 in cash.

Animal fighting is categorised as an environmental crime in Brazil and this is the second time that Rochemback, a former Barca prodigy, has found himself in trouble with the law.

In 2011, Rochemback's farm was raided and several fighting cocks were discovered by police forces. Cock-fighting can be big business in rural areas, with large sums bet on the blood sport.

It is, unfortunately, not the first intersection of sports and animal cruelty.

NFL superstar Michael Vick was imprisoned for his part in a dog-fighting ring.

Vick, who was a star for the Atlanta Falcons at the time, was sentenced to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to bankrolling and running the dog-fighting ring and having been involved in the destruction of six to eight pitbulls that did not perform well in test fights.