Former Barcelona striker Villa rules out end to MLS adventure and a return to Europe

The World Cup winner has been in America since 2014 and insists that he has no intention of leaving New York City any time soon

David Villa has moved to rubbish any suggestion that he could be tempted to leave New York City and return to Europe.

The World Cup-winning forward has been in America since 2014 and enjoyed a prolific stint in Major League Soccer.

Barcelona 6/4 to beat Juventus

Snapped up by NYCFC as the first player added to their ranks, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid frontman has netted 65 times in 101 appearances for the club.

Those efforts have earned him a recall to the Spain national team at the age of 35, while also sparking talk of interest from afar.

Villa, though, is happy where he is, telling Marca of the latest transfer talk: “I'm very happy to know that people remember me but at the moment I'm very happy here and I'm not considering a return to Europe.”

He remains convinced that he made the right decision in heading for the States, with any suggestion that MLS represented a step down for him quickly refuted.

Villa added: “I think that anyone who has actually watched an MLS game can say that it's a very competitive, physical and attractive league.

“It was more than three years ago when I made the decision to come here and every day I am more convinced that it was the right decision.”

Villa, who helped Spain to European Championship glory in 2008 and a World Cup triumph in 2010, also claims to have had a number of former team-mates approach him regarding a possible switch to MLS.

"Really, quite a few,” he said on the mounting interest.

“The MLS is growing a lot and is having more and more global impact. Many have called me and are interested in what's going on here."