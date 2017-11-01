Former Bundesliga player wins the lottery

Former Bochum striker Tommy Bechmann has the birthdates of his kids to thank for an incredible windfall

Former Bundesliga player Tommy Bechmann has won nearly £600,000 playing in the Danish lottery.

According to newspaper Expressen, the former Bochum player picked up a cool 5 million kroner, which corresponds to approximately £585,000.

Bechmann, who retired last winter, was on holiday in Spain with his partner when he learned about the happy news via email.

"I checked the sender's address and saw that it was the same one that had notified me when I had won 50 krone before," he told Ekstrabladet. "I called Danske Spil and they confirmed the news to me."

The 32-year-old owes his success to the birthdates of his children — the numbers he had been using on the lottery for years.

During his career, the Dane was a striker and turned out for Bochum 82 times in the league from 2004 until 2008, scoring 13 goals. He then moved to Freiburg, where he spent three seasons, playing 49 times and netting on eight occasions.

His career, which ended on January 9 this year, was completed at SonderjyskE, the side that finished fourth in the Danish Superliga last term.

Bechmann’s greatest achievement was finishing as the division’s joint top scorer in the 2003-04 season, when he struck 19 times for Esbjerg — the form that prompted his switch to Germany.