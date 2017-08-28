Former Celtic player pulled from river with hypothermia after night out in Glasgow

Gary Mackay-Steven during his days at Celtic: Getty

Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven had to be rescued from a river following a night out in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old was suffering from the effects of hypothermia by the time he was pulled from the River Kelvin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After being rescued by firefighters, the former Celtic winger was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he underwent treatment.

Aberdeen later confirmed that the player was “recovering well” at home after being discharged.

"On behalf of Gary, the club extends its thanks to the emergency services involved,” a club statement said.

"The club will not be commenting further on the matter."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that specialist crews were involved in the rescue operation.

"Four appliances attended and specialist water rescue crews safely assisted the individual out of the water - he was then transferred into the care of paramedics after suffering the effects of hypothermia,” a spokesman said.

"Firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene."

Before joining Aberdeen in July, Mackay-Steven spent two seasons at Celtic where he made 46 appearances for the side and scored eight league goals.

He made his senior debut at Airdrie United in 2011 after rising through the ranks at Liverpool and Fulham’s youth systems.

