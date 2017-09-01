Former champion Cilic suffers stunning US Open exit

The US Open draw became even more open on Friday as 2014 champion and fifth seed Marin Cilic was dumped out.

Marin Cilic suffered a shock third-round exit at the US Open as he was stunned by Diego Schwartzman.

With Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and the likes of Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic having pulled out of the tournament, the final grand slam of the year represented an excellent opportunity for the 2014 champion to regain the title.

But he was undone as Argentine Schwartzman, seeded 29th, came from a set down to claim a 4-6 7-5 7-5 6-4 success over the Croatian fifth seed.

Schwartzman progresses to the last 16 for what is now his best performance at a grand slam, the 25-year-old having also reached the third round at the French Open this year.

He will take on either Lucas Pouille or Mikhail Kukushkin in the fourth round.